Congress-ruled Telangana: Police lodge FIR against Telugu actor for criticising ‘Father of the Nation’ title of MK Gandhi

The actor made a video rejecting the Father of nation title of MK Gandhi.
Actor Srikanth Krishnaswamy Iyengar (via X) and MK Gandhi (via Gandhiserve.net)

An FIR was lodged against Telugu actor Srikanth Krishnaswamy Iyengar on Saturday (11th October) on the complaint of Congress MLC Venkat Balmoor, who alleged that the actor mocked Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.

The actor reportedly posted a video on 2nd October from Phuket, Thailand, making certain remarks against Mahatma Gandhi. In the video, which went viral on social media, Iyengar can be heard rejecting the ‘Father of the Nation’ title associated with Gandhi. In a viral clip, the actor can be heard saying, “If Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is the father of my nation, then I am a b*****d citizen. Jai Hind”.

The Congress MLC also alleged that the derogatory remarks have consistently been made from the actor’s social media account. Urging the police to take the strictest action against the actor, Venkat said that an example should be made of him to deter others from speaking in a derogatory manner against Gandhi.

