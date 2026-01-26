Bihar: Three pastors detained in Saharsa over attempt to convert locals to Christianity, police launch probe

On Sunday, 25th January, a tense situation broke out in Ward No. 17 of Paswan Tola in Saharsa district, Bihar, after residents raised concerns over activities linked to religious conversion. People living in the area said they noticed a few outsiders frequently moving around and talking closely with local men and women, which made them suspicious.

According to residents, the activity was taking place on the veranda outside Shatrughan Paswan’s house in Paswan Tola. When locals reached the spot and questioned those present, they were told to convert to Christianity. People said they were offered ₹50,000 and a minor girl every week in return if they agreed to convert.

When the locals refused, the outsiders reportedly threatened to trap them in legal cases. As the information spread, more residents gathered and informed the police.

Soon after, local ward councillor Rajesh Singh reached the spot along with other residents and members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad. A crowd gathered and questioned those present.

During this process, three pastors were identified: Dharmendra Rai from Bihara Patwari, Prabhu Prakar Hembram from Naya Nagar Santhal Tola in Navhatta, and Lalitesh Kumar from Laxminiya in the Alamnagar area of Madhepura district.

When questioned, they denied any conversion-related activity. However, a Bible was recovered from the spot during checking.

Police sources said that when one of the detained individuals’ mobile phones was examined, several Christian messages and WhatsApp groups were found.

The police also questioned residents, including Anant Jha, Roshan, and Manas Mishra, and all were taken to the police station for further questioning. Anant Jha Roshan later filed a lawsuit in the matter.

Police are now questioning all detained persons to determine precisely what happened. Superintendent of Police Himanshu said that the claims made by locals are being carefully verified, and action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.





