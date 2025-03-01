Tesla gears up to launch its first showroom in Mumbai’s BKC

Tesla is moving closer to its highly anticipated launch in India, having finalized a deal for its first showroom in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), reportedly securing one of the highest commercial lease rents.

The agreement spans five years, and Tesla is also expected to establish a second showroom in Delhi’s Aerocity. This move follows CEO Elon Musk’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, which was shortly followed by Tesla listing 13 job openings in India, signalling renewed efforts to enter the Indian market.

According to property market sources, Tesla will occupy a 4,000 sq ft ground-floor space in a commercial tower in BKC, where it will display its vehicle lineup. The lease is set at approximately ₹900 per sq ft, amounting to around ₹35 lakh per month.

The developments in February suggest Tesla may be gearing up for a launch in the coming months, potentially aligning with greater clarity on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, which was announced after Modi met with then-US President Trump.

India currently imposes a 110% duty on imported vehicles, a policy that Trump criticized, arguing that it pressures Tesla into setting up a local manufacturing plant. In a recent interview, Trump stated that if Tesla were to build a factory in India to circumvent high tariffs, it would be “unfair” to the US.