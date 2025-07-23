Thane: Criminal out on bail kicks, assaults hospital receptionist when asked to wait in queue or get an appointment

In Kalyan area of the Thane district in Maharashtra, an incident of assault has been reported where a man kicked, dragged and beat up a hospital receptionist. CCTV footage of the incident has been going viral.

The incident was reported on Monday, July 22, from a private paediatrics hospital in Thane’s Kalyan. The accused has been identified as one Gokul Jha, migrant worker from Bihar who has multiple criminal cases against him.

Gokul was accompanied by a woman and a child. The receptionist reportedly asked Gokul to book an appointment, or wait in queue as the doctor was busy seeing other patients. Enraged by this, Gokul suddenly lunged at the woman, kicked her brutally, and dragged her in a violent manner, causing critical injuries.

The 25-year-old receptionist has been admitted to hospital. The accused Gokul Jha has been arrested on Tuesday evening. Jha reportedly has multiple criminal cases against him and was out on bail.