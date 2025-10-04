Unpaid dues, intimidation and more: Ex-employee of propaganda outlet ‘The Logical Indian’ narrates his ordeal of harassment by the company’s management

On Thursday (2nd October), a former employee of ‘The Logical Indian’ narrated his ordeal of harassment at the hands of the company’s management.

Bharat Nayak, a former Founding Editor of ‘The Logical Indian’, took to LinkedIn to state how the company denied him a relieving letter and incentives despite working there for 9.5 years.

His final salary and incentives remained unpaid even after 3 months from the date of his last working day at the company (30th June 2023).

“After the 90 days passed and the company failed to honor its policy, I wrote to them again. HR then asked me to prove my joining date and designation. The company’s claim was that they had offered me an employment agreement in Oct 2017, which I had refused to sign. My position has always been that I never received such an offer letter,” Nayak added.

Screengrab of the LinkedIn post by The Logical Indian

“I submitted salary slips, documents and a letter signed by the CEO himself stating my designation. However, these were dismissed as internal documents,” he lamented.

Bharat Nayak informed that while the company agreed to issue a relieving letter in his favour and acknowledge him as the Founding Editor of ‘The Logical Indian’, it imposed strict conditions on him.

He said that the company asked him to sign a social media policy that bound him to the company and imposed monetary policies. At the same time, ‘The Logical Indian’ wanted him to surrender the equity he had received.

“I refused both. A relieving letter and pending dues are basic rights of an employee, not bargaining chips. As of today, I am still denied: My relieving letter and incentives exceeding ₹5 lakh (with ₹3.85 lakh confirmed by the company in September 2023 for completed projects),” Nayak emphasised.

‘The Logical Indian’ is a leftist propaganda portal known for publishing fake stories, which have been debunked time and again by OpIndia. Interestingly, the Facebook page of the company was once named after AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.