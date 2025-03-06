‘The world needs your services, children should learn as many languages as possible’: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu was asked about his views about the language politics currently in headlines. The CM answered that children should learn as many languages as possible, besides their mother tongue, because language is a means of communication and it helps in growth, jobs and career building.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the three-language policy issue, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu says "…Language is only a means of communication…All of you are aware that Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and other languages are shining globally…Knowledge is different, language is…

“Language is only a means of communication…All of you are aware that Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and other languages are shining globally…Knowledge is different, language is different. I’m going to promote 10 languages, including international languages, in every university. Students can study, go and work there. They need your services. Not only three languages, I will promote multi-languages. We had to promote Telugu. We should also promote English as it is an international language for livelihood. It is better to learn Hindi, so that we can mingle with people easily”, he added.