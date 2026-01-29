On 29th January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament. During his address, he described President Droupadi Murmu’s address as a reflection of the confidence, resolve, and aspirations of 140 crore Indians, particularly the youth. The PM said the President’s speech laid out clear expectations from Members of Parliament at the very start of both the session and the year.

PM Modi said that the Budget Session is “extremely significant” and stated that the first quarter of the 21st century is over. The second phase, according to him, will be a decisive phase that will shape the country’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Budget marks a historic moment in India’s parliamentary journey

During his address, the PM highlighted that this Budget marks the beginning of the second quarter of the century and holds added historical importance as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present her ninth consecutive Union Budget. He termed it a moment of pride for India’s parliamentary history, noting that no woman finance minister has achieved such a milestone before.

According to PM Modi, the next 25 years will be critical for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat, and this Budget will set the direction for that long-term national goal.

India-EU FTA reflects confidence in India’s future

Referring to the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, the Prime Minister said the global environment has begun this phase on a “positive note”. He said India is emerging as a ray of hope and a centre of attraction for the world. He described the FTA as a deal for an ambitious India, aspirational youth, and an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

PM Modi urged Indian manufacturers and producers to see the agreement as a major opportunity rather than remain passive. With access to a vast European market, he stressed the need to focus on quality, stating that superior products not only generate revenue but also build long-term trust and goodwill across the EU’s 27 member states.

Focus on quality, competitiveness, and productivity

Emphasising quality as the key mantra, the Prime Minister said that winning the hearts of global buyers through excellence would strengthen both corporate brands and India’s national brand for decades. He noted that the FTA would open new opportunities for fishermen, farmers, youth, and service sector professionals aspiring to work globally.

Modi expressed confidence that the agreement would push India towards becoming a more confident, competitive, and productive economy.

Reform, perform, transform remains government’s core approach

Acknowledging that public attention naturally gravitates towards the Budget, PM Modi reiterated that his government’s identity has consistently been centred on reform, perform, and transform. He said India is now moving rapidly on the “reform express” and thanked parliamentarians for contributing positively to accelerating this reform momentum.

He added that the country is transitioning from long-pending problems to long-term solutions, creating predictability and trust at the global level.

Human centric governance alongside technology

The Prime Minister asserted that while India will compete with and adopt cutting-edge technology, governance decisions will remain human centric. He stressed that technological advancement would go hand in hand with sensitivity and compassion, ensuring that human values are not diluted in the process.

Last-mile delivery and democratic confidence

Addressing critics, PM Modi noted that even detractors acknowledge the government’s focus on last-mile delivery, ensuring schemes reach citizens on the ground rather than remain confined to files. He said this approach would be strengthened further through next-generation reforms.

Highlighting India’s democracy and demography as major sources of global hope, Modi said Parliament, as the temple of democracy, must send a strong message to the world about India’s commitment to democratic processes and respect for decisions taken through them.

‘Time for solutions, not disruption’

Concluding his remarks, PM Modi said that India has moved beyond the phase of disruption and grievance politics. “Today is the time for solutions,” he said, urging MPs to empower decision-making, accelerate solutions critical for national interest, and ensure effective last-mile delivery.

He called upon all parliamentarians to collectively strengthen the momentum of decisive, solution-oriented governance during the Budget Session.