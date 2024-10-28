Tirupati ISKCON temple receives bomb threat email

On Sunday night, the ISKCON temple in Tirupati received a bomb threat via email, reported NDTV. The email claimed that the terror organisation ISIS is planning to blow up the temple. Following the threat, the temple administration registered a complaint with the local police.

Following the complaint, the police immediately reached Tirupati ISKCON temple. Bomb squad and sniffer dog units were deployed across the parameter to detect any explosives but nothing was found. This is the 4th occasion in the last week when bomb threats have been received in Tirupati.

Earlier, 6 hotels in Tirupati in total had received similar bomb threats. However, nothing was found there upon inspection.

India has seen a spike in such bomb hoaxes in recent days, with dozens of flights having received similar threats via social media.