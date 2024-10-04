Tirupati Laddu controversy: SC orders SIT probe, CBI, state police and FSSAI officials to investigate ghee contamination

The Supreme Court of India has ordered an independent SIT probe into the Tirupati Laddu controversy. As per reports, the SIT is to include 2 investigations from the CBI, 2 officers from the state police, and 1 official from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Tirupati Laddu Prasadam issue | Advocate Satyam Singh says "Supreme Court has ordered for the independent SIT constituted by 2 people from CBI, 2 from state police and 1 from Food Safety Authority and Supreme Court has disposed of the petition by commenting that if there will be… pic.twitter.com/IdDaBcaCXg — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2024

Speaking to the media, advocate Satyam Singh has informed that the apex court has disposed of the petitions saying that if the SIT findings raise any issue, the petitioners can again approach the court.

The Supreme Court was hearing a bunch of petitions filed with regard to the recent controversy after Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu revealed that a lab test of ghee to be used in Tirupati Laddus has discovered contaminants like beef tallow, pork fat etc.