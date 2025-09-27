West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated several Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata on 24th September, Wednesday. She visited puja pandals at Singhi Park, Mudiyali, Hindustan Park, Bhowanipore Shitala Mandir and other places on that day. However, in one such inauguration, her party leader Madan Mitra desecrated the holy venue for a Hindu puja by singing an Islamic song.

The incident took place at the pandal of Durga Puja organised by the Mukto Dal at Bhowanipore Shitala Mandir. In a video from the pandal, Madan Mitra can be seen singing a song in front of Mamata Banerjee. The song says, “Aamaar Hridoyote Kaba, aamaar noyone Medina,” which translates to, “there is Kada is my heart, there is Medina is my eyes.”

CM Mamata Banerjee was clapping while Madan Mitra was singing this Islamic religious song at the Durga Puja pandal.

The song is a Nasheed, which are Islamic vocal songs that praises Allah or the Prophet Muhammad. This particular song praises the holiest sites in Islam, the Kaba in Mecca and Medina.

While Madan Mitra added an improvisation at the last, singing ‘Ganga in my heart and Yamuna in my eyes’, the fact remains that it is an Islamic song in praise of Islamic sites.

BJP leader Amit Malviya slammed TMC for the incident, saying “This is how Sanatan Dharma and Sanatani beliefs are being trampled in West Bengal.” He also said that “Mamata Banerjee inaugurated several puja pandals wearing a hijab during the inauspicious Pitru Paksha.

After Mamata Banerjee inaugurated several puja pandals wearing a hijab during the inauspicious Pitru Paksha, Madan Mitra, one of her sidekicks, sang, “There’s the Kaaba in my heart and Medina in my eyes,” inside a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, West Bengal.



He further added, “Hindus in the state must rise to protect their traditions; otherwise nothing will be left to defend, and they will be at the mercy of rampaging jihad, consequences of which are visible across Bangladesh.”