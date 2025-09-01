TMC MP Sagarika Ghose rationalises casteist jibe by Donald Trump’s counsellor, who claimed ‘Brahmins were profiteering off Indians’

On Monday (1st September), Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose stirred the hornet’s nest after she rationalised an attempt by Peter Navarro to mock the Brahmin community.

For the unversed, Navarro is the senior counsellor for trade and manufacturing to US President Donald Trump. For the past few days, he has been targeting India relentlessly and justifying 50% tariffs on US imports from India.

He had called the Russia-Ukraine conflict ‘Modi’s war‘ and even peddled falsehoods about India’s purchase of Russian oil. In his latest salvo, Navarro alleged, “Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people.”

"Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people"



— Peter Navarro, US economist and Trump's counselor for trade.



Clearly, some self-hating Indian in their ranks is guiding them to attack India's fault lines, or they are hand in glove with those trying to gain power… pic.twitter.com/BkcaAjSQKd — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) September 1, 2025

His attempt to divide Indians along caste lines triggered a social media upheaval. Soon after, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sagarika Ghose justified the casteist jibe by Peter Navarro.

She claimed that the term, ‘Brahmin’ is used to denote elites in social and economic circles.

“Boston Brahmin” was once a widely used term in the US to refer to the American New England wealthy elite. “Brahmin” is still a term used in the English speaking world to denote social or economic “elites” ( in this case the rich). The illiteracy on X is astonishing. — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) September 1, 2025

