A 14-year-old boy from Andheri, Mumbai, died in the evening of Saturday (17th August) but a journalist of The Times of India linked his death to celebrations of Dahi Handi.

The boy, Rohan Mohan Valvi, belonged to the Gaondevi Govinda Pathak but had not been involved in the human pyramid formation.

Rohan was already jaundiced, officials of BMC say. On Saturday, 17th August, Rohan was sitting in a tempo during the celebration and suddenly collapsed.

He was initially taken to a private hospital and then transferred to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where doctors pronounced him dead at about 9 pm.

The reports confirmed that Rohan did not take part in the dangerous pyramid structures. Despite this fact, the journalist associated his death with Dahi Handi injuries, leaving a wrong impression.