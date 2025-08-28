US: Trans involved in Minneapolis mass shooting wrote ‘Mashallah’ on his gun, wanted to ‘nuke India’

A 23-year-old trans named Robin Westman went on a shooting spree at the Annunciation Catholic Church and school in Minneapolis city of the United States. He wrote the words ‘Mashallah’ and ‘Nuke India’ written on his guns.

Besides the Islamic expression and wanted to destroy India with nuclear weapons, Robin Westman also vowed destruction of Israel. He had written on his gun -‘Israel must fall.’

According to reports, the mass shooting began at about 8:30 am on Wednesday. Westman fired through the windows of the church towards the children who were attending Mass.

Minnesota shooter had “Mashallah” and “Nuke India” written on his gun.



He also wrote “Israel Must Fall”.



Clearly influenced by anti-Indian and Anti-Jewish Islamic propaganda.



Not really a shocker to see a person like this living in Ilhan Omar’s district kill Catholics.… pic.twitter.com/e8decaVYCl — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 27, 2025

Two kids aged 8 and 10 years were killed while 17 others (14 children and 3 adults) were injured during the targeted attack. As per Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, two injured victims are in critical condition.

He confirmed that the mass shooter purchased the weapons (a rifle, a shotgun and a pistol) legally. Robin Westman died from a self-inflicted wound at the back of the church.

The targeted attack is now being investigated as an act of ‘domestic terrorism’ and ‘hate crime targeting Catholics.’