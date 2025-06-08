Tripura: Cow slaughtered in public on Bakrid, 4 arrested, security forces deployed to keep the situation under control

On Saturday (7 June 2025), on the occasion of Bakrid, the police in Gomati district of Tripura arrested four people for publicly slaughtering a cow.

The case is from Chanban area of ​​Udaipur subdivision. After receiving the information, Tripura Police reached the spot and confirmed the violation of rules related to animal sacrifice and said that legal action will be taken against the accused. At the same time, after the administrative order, the remains of the cow were buried in the ground.

Seeing the tension rising in the area, adequate security forces were also deployed to ensure that cow slaughter does not take place in the open.