After the Israeli government ordered the Israel Defense Forces to halt its offensive to capture Gaza City, US president Donald Trump appreciated the move. He also warned Hamas to move quickly with peace talks, saying that he will not tolerate delay.

Trump also said that he will not tolerate any other outcome where Gaza poses a threat again to Israel. He said, “Let’s get this done, FAST,” assuring that everyone will be treated fairly.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I appreciate that Israel has temporarily stopped the bombing in order to give the Hostage release and Peace Deal a chance to be completed. Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off. I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again. Let’s get this done, FAST. Everyone will be treated fairly!”

This comes after Israel halted military operations in Gaza after US President Donald Trump said his Gaza peace plan has been accepted by Hamas and called on Israel to stop bombing the Strip. In a post on Truth Social yesterday, Trump claimed that he believes Hamas is ready for a lasting peace, and urged Israel to stop the attack. He posted, “Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East.”

The order to the IDF to halt operations was issued after talks between Israeli and US officials and called for military activities to be reduced to a minimum. Israel govt has allowed troops to remain on the ground strictly for carrying out defensive operations, and authorised them for strikes against threats to forces.

Trump’s call to stop operations came after Hamas said it has agreed to release all Israeli hostages, alive or dead, as long as “the field conditions for the exchange are met.” In a statement issued on Friday, the terror group said that it “affirms its readiness to immediately enter into negotiations through the mediators to discuss the details of this agreement.” They further said that they are ready to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents based on Palestinian national consensus and Arab and Islamic support.