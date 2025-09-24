A shooting at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centre in Dallas, Texas, left two people dead and two others injured on Wednesday, authorities confirmed. The suspected gunman, identified as a possible sniper, took his own life following the attack.

The incident unfolded around mid-morning at the ICE field office located at 8101 North Stemmons Freeway. According to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, the assailant opened fire from an adjacent building, targeting the facility.

On September 24, 2025, at about 6:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to an assist officer call in the 8100 block of north Stemmons Freeway. The preliminary investigation determined that a suspect opened fire at a government building from an adjacent building. Two people were… — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) September 24, 2025

The shooter opened fire into a van belonging to another federal agency, and it was not an ICE van. The vehicle was bringing detainees into the Dallas ICE facility. These vans are typically not marked.

Dallas Police reported that the shooter, who has not yet been officially named, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the assault. Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons described the attacker as a “possible sniper,” noting that shots were fired from outside the premises.

Among the victims, two detainees were killed, while two others sustained injuries, though no ICE employees or law enforcement officers were harmed, said Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin. Authorities said that only detainees at the centre were targeted.

The facility was immediately locked down as a massive police response, including SWAT teams, descended on the scene.