Udaipur: MBBS student commits suicide due to harassment by college administration

On Thursday, July 24, an MBBS student of Pacific Dental College in Udaipur committed suicide in her hostel room. In her suicide note, 24-year-old Shweta blamed the college administration for pushing her towards taking the extreme step.

In her suicide note, which was recovered from her room, Shweta accused college staff members of harassment, irregularities in exam schedules, arbitrary failure of students, and repeated demands for money.

Following her suicide, other students staged a protest in front of the college gate and demanded strict action against the staff members named in the suicide note. They said that the pressure created by the staff over attendance and examinations has led to distress among students, pushing them towards taking such extreme steps.