The fact-finding panel of the University Grants Commission (UGC) has categorically blamed KIIT University, Bhubaneswar, for the tragic death of a Nepali student earlier this year. The UGC cited “illegal and unlawful activity” by the administration that “amounts to criminal liability.”

KIIT University's 'illegal and unlawful activity' led to death of Nepali student: UGC panel



It further stated:



– KIIT University administration's actions amount to criminal liability



– UGC considering a freeze on the university's expansion



– KIIT's hostel facilities were… pic.twitter.com/A5orPYq8eI — OTV (@otvnews) July 21, 2025

The committee was chaired by Professor Nageshwar Rao. It revealed shocking lapses in governance and stated that the university failed to act on sexual harassment complaints, forcibly removed students, and used physical force on protesters. The committee report also highlighted the substandard facilities in the hostel, including overcrowded rooms and disregard for cultural sensitivities of female international students.

The panel said KIIT prioritised its reputation over law, regulations, and India’s international relations. The girl who died had complained twice before being pushed into an “illegal compromise” instead of the accused being punished, the report stated.

On 16th February, Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year BTech student of KIIT University from Nepal, was found dead in her hostel room. Later, on 1st May, Prisha Shah, a first-year Computer Science student, was found hanging in her hostel room. Shah also hailed from Nepal.

The UGC is now mulling a freeze on KIIT’s expansion. The university has not yet responded to the panel’s scathing findings.