The reported suicide of a Nepali girl Prakriti Lamyal at Odisha’s Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) on 16th February has sent shockwaves across the nation. The BTech third-year student’s death over harassment by her ex-boyfriend Advik Srivastava and the negligence of the KIIT authorities have triggered a massive outrage among the students. Amidst the outrage and protests, it has been reported that Nepali students at KIIT were being forced to leave the campus.

Several videos of KIIT authorities threatening Nepali students to leave the campus surfaced on social media on 17th February. In one such video, the varsity authorities are seen telling students “Pack your bags and leave” the campus. In her bid to defend the varsity’s founder, one of the KIIT officials went on to brag about how the founder feeds 40,000 students for free.

“You say you are not safe here. Pack your bags and go wherever you are safe. If I see any of you here, I’ll take disciplinary action. Do not insult the founder of this university. The man is feeding 40,000 students for free per day. Over 4 lakh students have graduated from here. We have been running it for over 20 years. Such an amount would even be more than your country’s entire budget,” the KIIT official said.

KIIT University Officials are threatening Nepali Students to leave the university. A nepali girl student was found de@d this morning. pic.twitter.com/TB3R3rLxP3 — IN- Depth Story (@in_depthstory) February 17, 2025

Nepali students at KIIT forced to leave campus, asked to return after the varsity’s U-turn

Notably, on Monday, the KIIT authorities issued a notice ordering all Nepali students to vacate the campus immediately. “The University is closed Sine Die for all the international students from Nepal. They are hereby directed to vacate the university campus immediately today on 17th February 2025,” a notice reportedly issued by KIIT read.

Subsequently, the Nepali students were forced to pack their belongings and were loaded into the varsity buses. These students were dropped at the Cuttack Railway Station and asked to return to Nepal. This came despite the fact that these students had no tickets, financial assistance and other facilities for the journey they were being forced to undertake.

#WATCH | Odisha: A https://t.co/jHgpcuG1h1 third-year girl student from Nepal was found dead in KIIT University (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology) hostel in Bhubaneswar on 16th February. As per a notice issued by the University, the institute is hence closed sine die… pic.twitter.com/vVfgY140up — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2025

“No train tickets or any directions have been provided to us. We were just loaded up on the hostel buses, sent to Cuttack, and ordered to leave for our homes at the earliest,” a Nepali student said.

One of the Nepali students told ANI, “…We were protesting for the (deceased) girl. We don’t know what their intentions are but we were forcibly made to vacate the hostel. There is no fixed schedule of the train, I have no money. We have not even had food. We are helpless…We received a notice that all students from Nepal are being suspended, and they have to vacate the hostel at the earliest. The staff members entered the hostel, made us vacate and even hit those who were not vacating quickly…”

#WATCH | Anil Prasad Yadav from Nepal says, "…We were pushed out of the hostel today. A girl from Nepal was found dead yesterday. We went to International Office to find out more details about this but we could not find anything. We were there overnight, sitting on a dharna. We… pic.twitter.com/ZEvKPNXen4 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2025

Another one said, “…We were pushed out of the hostel today. A girl from Nepal was found dead yesterday. We went to International Office to find out more details about this but we could not find anything. We were there overnight, sitting on a dharna. We were sent back to hostel from there. We were finally told to pack up and leave within an hour. We have nothing with us. We don’t know how we will go. We have not even had food…We are trying to get a ticket…”

There were videos of KIIT security guards beating and shoving away the Nepali students. The University has not explained why they forced the legitimate students out of the campus and on what basis.

KIIT University girl student’s death: Another purported video of security guards assaulting students surfaces online; earlier yesterday, a purported video clip featuring two teachers of the University engaged in a heated argument with students from Nepal had gone viral #Odisha… pic.twitter.com/Dmf8OT0YUS — OTV (@otvnews) February 18, 2025

Amidst the outrage over the forced ouster of Nepali students from the campus, the KIIT administration took a U-turn and appealed the students to return to campus and resume their classes. The U-turn came after the videos of the staff’s threats and misbehaviour towards Nepali students went viral all over social media and media channels all over the country reported on the issue.

“The students are encouraged to return to the campus and will participate in the normal academics which shall be restored very soon. Their academic aspects will not be disturbed during this period and will be taken care of by the university. Accordingly, the temporary suspension of the academic classes and hostels is immediately withdrawn,” KIIT said.

Protesting students assaulted by guards, thrown away from campus, asked to “Go back to Nepal”

Notably, police platoons were deployed on Monday to control the situation as a large number of students gathered to protest against the Nepali student’s suicide. Some visuals with claims of guards at KIIT assaulting students have also surfaced on social media. The university officials have not issued any clarification on the said video so far. However, reports suggest that the students seen in the video are from other states and were not being allowed to leave the hostel.

200+ Nepali Students are being forced to leave KIIT University. Students are also being beaten by the officials. pic.twitter.com/6Li273RriV — IN- Depth Story (@in_depthstory) February 17, 2025

Amidst a severe backlash over its high-handedness in the Nepali girl’s suicide, KIIT announced that it has set up a 24×7 control room to facilitate the return of Nepali students to the campus. A separate helpline has also been set up to provide “help and guidance” to the students.

“A dedicated control room is open 24×7 at KIIT Campus 6 to facilitate the return of Nepali students to the KIIT campus. Additionally, a 24×7 helpline [+91 7847064550 & +91 7855029322] has been set up to provide support and guidance. We urge all Nepali students to reach out for any assistance. KIIT remains committed to their safety and well-being,” KIIT said.

A dedicated control room is open 24×7 at KIIT Campus 6 to facilitate the return of Nepali students to the KIIT campus. Additionally, a 24×7 helpline [+91 7847064550 & +91 7855029322] has been set up to provide support and guidance. We urge all Nepali students to reach out for any… — KIIT – Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (@KIITUniversity) February 17, 2025

Accused Advik Srivastava arrested

Meanwhile, a KIIT student Advik Srivastava accused of abetting Prakriti Lamyal’s suicide has been arrested. It has been reported that despite her repeated complaints about the harassment the 20-year-old girl was being subjected to by her ex-boyfriend, the KIIT administration including the International Relations Office (IRO) did not help her other than warning the accused not to harass or blackmail the victim.

The victim was found dead in her hostel room on Sunday. Reports say that accused Advik Srivastava was arrested from Bhubaneshwar Airport on Sunday evening. The 21-year-old from Lucknow has been booked under section 108 of the BNS (abetment of suicide).

Several disturbing audio recordings have surfaced on social media in which Advik Srivastava can be heard abusing the Nepali student in filthy language, indicating the accused student’s abusive and toxic behaviour towards the victim.

Speaking about the case, Bhubaneshwar DCP Pinak Mishra said, “On Sunday evening, we received a complaint from one Siddhant Sigdel that his cousin had committed suicide in her hostel room. The police team immediately visited the spot and seized the body. Our scientific team has collected her laptop and phone as demanded by the agitating student.”

Meanwhile, Cuttack Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh said, “Yesterday evening, we received information about the incident of suicide by one girl student of a third-year Computer Science in KIIT University. On this information, a case was registered. There was an allegation that this girl who belonged to Nepal was harassed by one student of KIIT University in third year Mechanical engineering. We investigated the matter, and we got prima facie evidence that there was some sort of harassment which could have prompted the girl to commit suicide, so we arrested the accused person; we examined him, and today, he has been forwarded to judicial custody. Yesterday, there was a sentimental, emotional outburst so both students belonging to Nepal, as well as India, joined together in protest against the university authorities, demanding justice. We deployed a police force at KIIT University…they were convinced by morning and now the situation is peaceful. We have seized some personal belongings like a mobile from the girl, and it will be first sent to the forensic science laboratory and then it will be analyzed to gather further evidence in this case…”

#WATCH | Odisha: On the incident at KIIT University, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh says, "Yesterday evening, we received information about the incident of suicide by one girl student of a third-year Computer Science in KIIT University. On this… pic.twitter.com/WuUgm7tu82 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2025

Nepali embassy and PM react to the Nepali student’s suicide

Taking to X, Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that two officers from the Nepali embassy in India have been deployed to counsel the Nepali students at KIIT. He added that efforts are on to ensure that these students have the option to either stay at the hostel and continue their classes or return to Nepal.

“Our Embassy in New Delhi has dispatched two officers to counsel Nepali students affected in Odisha. Additionally, arrangements have been made to ensure they have the option to either remain in their hostel or return home, based on their preference,” PM Oli said.

Our Embassy in New Delhi has dispatched two officers to counsel Nepali students affected in Odisha.



Additionally, arrangements have been made to ensure they have the option to either remain in their hostel or return home, based on their preference. #Nepal #Odisha — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) February 17, 2025

On Monday, the Nepalese embassy in India issued a statement informing about their communication with the KIIT authorities regarding the safety of Nepali students amidst reports of their expulsion.

Regarding the developments taking place at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) located in the state of Orissa, India, Nepali students studying in the said educational institution were informed about the expulsion of the students and the Embassy had discussed it with the Registrar and representatives of the said educational institution.

“In the said discussion, the Embassy had requested that the educational institution should get the same arrangement as the hostel to ensure the safety of the Nepali students staying in the educational institution. Similarly, Nepali students residing in the said educational institution were requested to make necessary arrangements for conducting the classes. As per the request of the Embassy, ​​the said educational institution provided hostel accommodation to the students and provided information to the Embassy regarding arrangements for conducting classes for Nepalese students… Regarding this incident, the Embassy of Nepal is in constant contact with the Nepalese students, the Central Government of India, the Office of the Chief Minister of Orissa and other relevant Indian bodies and necessary cooperation and coordination is being done with the above bodies. If affected Nepali students and parents have any problems, they can contact the Embassy through the following email,” the Nepali embassy said.

Press Release regarding Odisha incident pic.twitter.com/CuN0li7e55 — Nepal Embassy, India (@EONIndia) February 17, 2025

Meanwhile, Nepal’s Foreign Affairs Minister took to X to inform that she has been in touch with the Indian authorities regarding the forced ouster of Nepali students from KIIT and about measures to be undertaken to ensure their safety.

“The news came in the media that Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal died in the hostel of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Odisha, India, and after that, Nepali students were told to go home from the hostel. We have immediately taken this matter seriously and have started diplomatic initiatives. I have been in contact with the concerned authorities since this morning in relation to this incident. This morning itself, I instructed Dr. Shankar Sharma, the Nepali Ambassador to India, to understand the reality of the incident and to work with necessary promptness regarding the problems faced by Nepali students. Accordingly, he is working on it and a few moments ago, the Nepali Embassy in New Delhi has also issued a press release,” Minister Deuba said.

भारतको ओडिसास्थित कलिङ्गा इन्स्टिच्युट अफ इन्डस्ट्रियल टेक्नोलोजी (केआईआईटी) विश्वविद्यालयको होस्टेलमा नेपाली विद्यार्थी प्रकृति लम्सालको मृत्यु भएको र त्यसपछि नेपाली विद्यार्थीलाई होस्टेलबाट घर जान भनिएको भन्ने समाचार मिडियामा आएपछि हामीले तत्कालै यस विषयलाई गम्भीर रुपमा लिएर… — Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba (@Arzuranadeuba) February 17, 2025

“Similarly, this afternoon, I also talked on the phone with Mr. Navin Srivastava, the Indian Ambassador to Nepal. He also informed me that he is making necessary efforts and coordination for the safety of Nepali students. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working on this matter and will provide information about the latest situation,” she added.