‘Tumhari country ka itna budget hoga’: Nepali students threatened by KIIT staff after student suicide, college asks them to vacate hostel

The staff and administration of Odisha’s KIIT University has been accused of misbehaviour, negligence and unfair treatment towards students from Nepal after the suicide of a Nepali female student created unrest on the college campus in Bhubaneswar. Viral videos on social media show students being beaten, assaulted and verbally threatened by security guards and even college staff.

In one viral video, two senior staff members are seen scolding students in a building that seemed like a hostel. Two female staff members are seen telling, “What do you (Nepali students) think? The college runs with your money? This institute feeds 40,000 students per day. Over 4 lakh students have graduated from here. We have been running it for over 20 years. Your country’s budget cannot match this”

KIIT University Officials are threatening Nepali Students to leave the university. A nepali girl student was found de@d this morning. pic.twitter.com/TB3R3rLxP3 — IN- Depth Story (@in_depthstory) February 17, 2025

As per reports, a Nepali student was found dead on Sunday night. Nepali students have alleged that she was being abused and harassed by another student named Advik Srivastava, her ex-boyfriend, of the same college and she was denied help despite reaching out to the college administration narrating her plight.

In other videos too, the same staff were seen telling students to pack their belongings and leave the campus.

Students of the University have alleged that the institution, run by former BJD MP Achyuta Samanta, is trying to supress the truth and is harassing students. p