UK: Labour Prime Minister mocks Hindu sentiments, throws Diwali party with meat and alcohol

The newly elected British Prime Minister and Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer, recently mocked Hindu sentiments by serving meat and alcohol during a Diwali party at his official residence in London’s 10 Downing Street.

According to a report by The Times of India, the Hindu guests were shocked to see fish, lamb kebabs, beer, and wine served on the occasion of a Hindu festival. “Some expressed their shock to catering staff but were told the items had been ordered,” the report stated.

The Hindu guests, mostly of Indian origin, were left offended and repulsed at the sheer insensitivity of the incumbent Labour Prime Minister. The event was in stark contrast to the Diwali party hosted by former Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in 2023.

“The religious dimension of Diwali is such that it is normally accompanied by sattvik food. These events are meant to be sacred. There is an element of worship involved. You can’t appeal to the deities for prosperity and wealth whilst at the same time being inebriated,” Pandit Satish K Sharma told The Times of India.

He added, “Shri Rama, also known as Maryada Purushottama, is seen as possessing the highest set of ideals. You can’t celebrate his return to Ayodhya by eating slaughtered animals and alcohol.”

Professor Sunil Poshakwale told the Indian newspaper, “It is better for 10 Downing Street to not host a Diwali reception if British Hindus are to be insulted like this.”