United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit India from October 8 to 9 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release on Saturday. This will be his first official visit to India as the PM of UK. The visit aims to strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, building on the momentum from PM Modi’s recent visit to the UK in July 2025.

MEA said that on October 9 in Mumbai, the two leaders will review progress under the ‘Vision 2035’ roadmap, a 10-year plan focusing on trade, technology, defence, climate, health, education, and people-to-people ties. A key highlight will be discussions on the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which is poised to serve as a cornerstone for future economic collaboration. The leaders will engage with business and industry leaders to explore opportunities presented by this agreement.

Both Prime Ministers will attend the 6th Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, delivering keynote addresses and interacting with industry experts, policymakers, and innovators. The visit will also provide a platform to exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

This visit underscores the shared commitment of India and the UK to deepen their forward-looking partnership, fostering collaboration across critical sectors and reinforcing their strategic ties.

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement was signed in London in July 2025 in the presence of PM Modi and Keir Starmer, providing greater access to goods and services between the two countries. The FTA marks a significant milestone in India’s engagement with major developed economies and reflects a shared commitment to strengthening economic integration.