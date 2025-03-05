Ukraine President Zelenskyy agrees to peace deal, hours after Trump stops all military aid and funding

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has agreed for a peace deal, merely hours after US President Donald Trump ordered a pause on all military aid and funding to Ukraine that was helping them in the war against Russia. In a long post shared on X, Zelenskyy has asserted that he is ready to work under Trump’s leadership to bring an immediate end to the war.

I would like to reiterate Ukraine’s commitment to peace.



None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 4, 2025

Zelenskyy has also expressed his regret for the White House meeting earlier on Friday that ‘did not go as it was supposed to’. On Friday, 28 March, Zelenskyy had tried to stall the peace deal, seeking more weapons and aid to prolong the war.

Following Trump’s open declaration not to extend support until Zelenskyy shows a good faith commitment to peace, European leaders had tried very hard to promise troops and weapons but failed to get a consensus, and risked backlash from European citizens who would have been dragged into a war they can’t afford.

Zelenskyy has stated that the peace should start with an immediate prisoner release, followed by peace in the seas and sky, a total halting of missiles, drones and bombs, from both Ukraine and Russia.