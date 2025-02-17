Maulana Kashif Ali, the leader of the political wing of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba and brother-in-law of Hafeez Saeed, was reportedly shot dead in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday.

According to reports, Ali was fatally shot at his residence in Swabi.

Ali headed Lashkar’s political arm, the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), which was established by Lashkar Chief Hafiz Saeed in 2024.

As per a report by Republic, Ali was gunned down at his doorstep using automatic weapons.

His killing sparked widespread outrage in Pakistan, while the attackers managed to escape the scene. In the past month, three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists have reportedly died, with two perishing in road accidents.