UP: 12-year-old Dalit girl gang-raped by 5 minors from her community in Moradabad school, assault filmed

In a chilling case that has sent shockwaves through Moradabad district, a 12-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a school building by five boys aged between 12 and 15 — all from the same marginalized community and neighborhood.

The horrific crime, committed on May 8, remained hidden until a disturbing video surfaced nearly two weeks later.

According to police, the boys — students of Classes 7 to 9 — allegedly lured the girl, who was playing outside her home, to a nearby school building. There, they reportedly offered her a cold drink laced with an intoxicant, before taking turns to assault her.

To compound the trauma, the boys are said to have filmed the act and threatened to post the video online if she dared speak out.

The truth came to light only when a neighbor spotted the video and alerted the girl’s mother, who promptly filed an FIR on May 20.

Inspector Manish Saxena confirmed the chilling development: “All five accused — themselves minors from the same Dalit community and neighbourhood as the victim — have been taken into custody and medically examined.”

The boys, now facing the full weight of the law, will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

What’s more disturbing, Saxena revealed, is how the crime was enabled. Preliminary investigations found that one of the boys had access to the school keys — a grim loophole exploited, as his father worked as the building’s watchman.