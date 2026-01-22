The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Jammu & Kashmir Police have launched a manhunt to arrest a suspected Islamic terrorist, Mohammed Ujaid Qureshi. The suspect is a Meerut resident and is allegedly linked to a terror network inspired by Al-Qaeda.

The investigators uncovered a WhatsApp group in which discussions about Fedayeen (suicide) attacks on Indian security forces were ongoing. Earlier, the police arrested one of the members of the WhatsApp group in question from Jammu and Kashmir. As the WhatsApp group revealed plans to attack security forces and engage in other anti-national activities, the authorities intensified their investigation.

During the probe, Mohammed Ujaid Qureshi, a resident of Meerut’s Baniyapada locality, was identified as one of the active members of the said WhatsApp group. In a joint operation conducted by the UP ATS and the Jammu and Kashmir Police on 18th January, Qureshi was arrested and went absconding after finding a notice pasted by the police at his residence. The suspected terrorist is reported to have come in contact with jihadist elements in November 2024.

Qureshi’s two brothers were also detained by the ATS, but were released after questioning. Mohammed Ujaid Qureshi is suspected to be a part of a terrorist sleeper cell and skilled in radicalising youths. His father is a fruit commission agent who imports fruits from Jammu and Kashmir and sells them in Meerut’s wholesale markets.