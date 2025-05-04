Sunday, May 4, 2025

UP Congress President mocks Indian Air Force after Pahalgam terror attack, claims Rafale jets have lemon and chillies hanging from them

Days after Islamic terrorists massacred Hindus during the Pahalgam terror attack, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai mocked the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday (4th May).

He claimed that the Rafale jets are not being put to use and only have lemon and chillies hanging from them. Ajay Rai ridiculed the IAF by using a toy plane and naming it ‘Rafale’. He also attached lemons and chillies to it.

“This government, which talks a lot, says that they will crush terrorists – they brought Rafale, but they are in their hangars having chilly and lemon hanging in them,” he brazened out.

The Congress party cannot stop playing politics even in times of national crisis. Its antics are amplified by Pakistani politicians to downplay the Pahalgam terror attack and disseminate conspiracy theories.

