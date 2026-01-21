In Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district, a case of Muslim gym trainers luring young Hindu women into a love jihad trap and forcing them to convert to Islam has surfaced. The matter came to light after two of the many victims filed complaints. The Mirzapur Police swung into action and sealed three such gyms and arrested two accused men identified as Mohammad Sheikh Ali Alam and Faisal Khan.

Additional Superintendent of Police, City, Ritesh Singh said that two women came forward and filed separate complaints at the Kotwali Dehat Police Station, alleging that the accused Muslim men working as gym trainers in Mirzapur first befriended them and lured them into a trap, took private photos and videos, and eventually blackmailed and pressured the Hindu women to convert to Islam.

The police registered a case, and on 20th January, arrested Mohammad Sheikh Ali Alam, resident of Natwan Millat Nagar and Faisal Khan, resident of Gosai Talab, Kotwali City police station. Based on interrogation and digital evidence, the police also detained Zaheer and Shadab for questioning. Police say that all the arrested and detained accused have been associated with different gyms and were running an organised love jihad network.

Accused Zaheer is the owner of the KGN-1 gym and has also been associated with the KGN-2, KGN-3, and Iron Fire gyms. The victims have previously attended the KGN gym, where they came in contact with the accused Muslim men.

Meanwhile, the police have also sealed the four gyms in question, and further investigation into the matter is underway.