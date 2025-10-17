On Friday, 17 October, Congress MP and leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi arrived at Raebareli to meet the family members of Hariom Valmiki, a man who was beaten to death earlier this month by some miscreants over suspicions of theft.

Before Rahul Gandhi’s visit, Hariom Valmiki’s family members had shared a video on social media, saying they do not want the tragic death of Hariom to be politicised by political parties looking to defame the Yogi government.

Hariom Valmiki’s family just ruined all the politics of Congress & Samajwadis.



Family refused to meet Rahul Gandhi and said they are satisfied by police action and there should be no politics on it.



Common people don't want dirty politics like Rahul & Akhilesh, they want…

In a video, Shivam Valmiki, Hariom’ younger brother, stated, “I am Hariom’s brother. Since he died, we have received all possible help, financial, and legal, from the state government. Two cabinet ministers visited our house and ensured all possible help. A job has also been granted to a family member. We are satisfied with the investigation is progressing, and the way the Yogi government has taken action against culprits. We are satisfied by the government’s work. We request the politicians of other parties to refrain from politicising this tragedy.”

Rahul Gandhi, however, still met the family. As expected, he again peddled the same false angle of caste atrocities after meeting the family, falsely trying to portray the murder as a caste-based crime.

“Atrocities against Dalits are increasing in the country. The government is silent on this. They are restricting Hariom’s family members from meeting people. Criminals are roaming free and the government is taking no action”, Rahul Gandhi claimed after meeting the family.

Rahul Gandhi’s party has been forcing the ‘caste’ angle in the case by blatantly ignoring facts

Raebareli Police has already clarified that Hariom’s murder was not motivated by caste but was a tragic case of mistaken identity, where the victim was beaten to death after being wrongly suspected of theft. Police further emphasised that individuals from various communities, including Dalits and backward classes, are among the accused, dismissing any caste-based motive. The police have arrested multiple culprits in the case, and an investigation is on.

As per reports, Hariom’s sister has been given a job as a staff nurse and his brother has been given a job in the social welfare department.

Despite the police repeatedly rejecting the caste angle in the case, and stating that multiple Dalits are among the accused, the Congress ecosystem has been consistently peddling the false caste atrocity angle, citing Hariom’s case.