On 1st October, a man named Hariom Valmiki was brutally murdered in Ishwardadpur village of Raebareli district, Uttar Pradesh, on suspicion of being part of a so-called ‘drone thief gang’. Hariom, who was reportedly mentally unstable, was on his way to attend funeral-related rituals with a few fellow villagers when he lost his way and took a different route. Around 10 PM in the Gadaganj police station area, some villagers alerted the police about a “suspicious man”, who turned out to be Hariom.

The police questioned him but found nothing incriminating and allowed him to go. However, he was stopped again by villagers in Ishwardadpur, who accused him of being part of the rumoured ‘drone thief gang’. In several parts of the country, baseless rumours have circulated that thieves use drones to steal valuables from houses, and Hariom became the unfortunate victim of such hysteria. When he failed to respond to their questions, the mob began beating him mercilessly for nearly two hours, leading to his death.

Congress and Rahul Gandhi cooked up caste angle

As the reports of the tragic murder went viral, Congress jumped the wagon as Hariom belonged to the Dalit community. In a post on X, Karnataka Congress wrote, “A young Dalit man, Hari Om, was lynched in Rae Bareli; beaten, tied, and tortured to death. His last words were ‘Rahul Gandhi ji, help me!’ His killers mocked him saying, ‘We are Baba’s men.’ That one line says it all. Under Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh isn’t a state, it’s a warning. And yet, BJP’s Troll-in-Chief who was lecturing us on Dalit rights with fake news is now silent when Dalits under BJP rule are humiliated, brutalised, and killed. This is BJP’s idea of Sabka Saath: silence when Dalits bleed, slogans when elections near.”

A young Dalit man, Hari Om, was lynched in Rae Bareli; beaten, tied, and tortured to death.

His last words were “Rahul Gandhi ji, help me!”

His killers mocked him saying, “We are Baba’s men.”



That one line says it all.

Under Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh isn’t a state, it’s a… pic.twitter.com/FkaGp5zbb1 — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) October 5, 2025

Congress MP from Raebareli and LoP Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said in a post on X in Hindi, “The brutal murder of Dalit youth Hariom Valmiki in Raebareli is not merely the killing of a man, it is the murder of humanity, the Constitution, and justice itself. Today in India, Dalits, Adivasis, Muslims, backward communities, and the poor, every person whose voice is weak, whose share is being snatched away, and whose life is considered cheap, is being targeted. Hatred, violence, and mob rule have found shelter under those in power, where bulldozers have replaced the Constitution, and fear has taken the place of justice. I stand with Hariom’s family, they will get justice. The future of India rests on equality and humanity, and this nation will be governed by the Constitution, not by the madness of mobs.”

रायबरेली में दलित युवक हरिओम वाल्मीकि की निर्मम हत्या सिर्फ़ एक इंसान की नहीं – इंसानियत, संविधान और न्याय की हत्या है।



आज भारत में दलित, आदिवासी, मुसलमान, पिछड़े और ग़रीब – हर उस व्यक्ति को निशाना बनाया जा रहा है, जिसकी आवाज़ कमजोर है, जिसकी हिस्सेदारी छीनी जा रही है, और जिसकी… pic.twitter.com/V0KtN4CHAQ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 7, 2025

Congress MP for Rajya Sabha, Syed Naseer Hussain, condemned the murder and wrote, “The number of such cases is rising steeply. Backward classes, especially Dalits, Muslims and Christians, are repeatedly becoming victims of mob violence as the government remains a silent spectator.” He added, “We must demand an end to state support of hate crimes targeted against Dalits, minorities and backward classes.”

I strongly condemn the brutal assault and murder of Dalit youth Hariom in Rae Bareli citing that they are supporters of the UP CM and, the government’s inaction in this matter as well as all similar matters.



The number of such cases is rising steeply. Backwards classes,… pic.twitter.com/QLBT7bFqcU — Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, M P (@NasirHussainINC) October 6, 2025

National Spokesperson of Congress, Shama Mohamed, wrote, “This is what the double engine of Yogi and Modi has done in Uttar Pradesh. Their politics of hate is taking the lives of Dalits and the marginalised. Muslims are under attack, women are unsafe, and Dalits and OBCs are being targeted, no one is safe under the BJP government anywhere.”

Came across a very disturbing video from Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, where a Dalit youth Hariom was lynched and killed by a few criminals.



When he repeatedly said “Rahul Gandhi, @RahulGandhi ,” those criminals claimed they were supporters of Yogi.



This is what the double engine… pic.twitter.com/s4M6JziAfj — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) October 5, 2025

Police dismissed caste angle

While Congress and its leaders claimed a caste angle in the matter, Raebareli Police have dismissed it. In a press release dated 4th October, police said, “On 2nd October 2025, police received information that a man’s body was found near the railway track close to Ishwardaspur Halt in the Unchahar area of Raebareli district. The deceased was identified as Shishupal, son of Gangacharan, aged around 38 years, a resident of Raebareli. The body was sent for post-mortem, and reports confirmed that the death occurred due to severe assault.”

Police further added, “During investigation, it emerged that the victim had been beaten to death by villagers who mistook him for a thief. Based on the findings, a case was registered under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide. Acting swiftly, the Unchahar police traced and arrested five individuals from Ishwardaspur village involved in the incident. They were presented before the local court and remanded to judicial custody.”

When the caste angle was raised by Congress leaders and supporters, Raebareli Police clarified that Hariom’s murder was not motivated by caste but was a tragic case of mistaken identity, where the victim was beaten to death after being wrongly suspected of theft. Police further emphasised that individuals from various communities, including Dalits and backward classes, are among the accused, dismissing any caste-based motive. The police have urged people not to spread caste-related misinformation and assured that strict action is being taken against those responsible, including the suspension of five police personnel pending inquiry.

Police is using screenshots from the viral videos of the incident to identify the culprits.

गांव-गांव में भीड़ बनाकर लोगों को पीटने वालों के लिए रायबरेली में हुई लिंचिंग केस एक सबक साबित होगा। घटना से जुड़े जितने भी वीडियो हैं पुलिस ने उसका एक-एक स्क्रीन-शॉट लिया और फोटो प्रिंट करवाई है। इसी के आधार पर अब गांव-गांव में छापेमारी हो रही है। pic.twitter.com/aycSPNEwi9 — Rajesh Sahu (@askrajeshsahu) October 7, 2025

Conclusion

Rahul Gandhi and the Congress’s attempt to communalise and politicise a tragic case of mob hysteria exposes their habitual pattern of exploiting human suffering for electoral mileage. Instead of waiting for verified facts, they rushed to frame the incident as a caste atrocity, disregarding the police’s findings and the truth that individuals from multiple communities were involved. This deliberate narrative-building not only disrespects the victim but also deepens social divisions for political convenience, a strategy Congress seems unwilling to abandon even at the cost of public harmony.