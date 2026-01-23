In Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot, a 14-year-old boy, Ayush Kesarwani, was kidnapped by Irfan Ansari and Sahve Iman alias Kallu, and was killed on 22nd January. Within 24-hours of the killing of the son of a local cloth merchant, Ashok Kesarwani, the police killed one of the accused kidnappers, Irfan Ansari, in an encounter on 23rd January, while the other accused sustained a bullet injury in the leg.

Both kidnappers had demanded ransom in exchange for releasing the businessman’s kidnapped son. As per reports, upon not receiving the money, they murdered the 14-year-old boy on Thursday night. The matter pertains to the Bargad Police Station precinct.

The boy was kidnapped in broad daylight, and the kidnappers called the Kesarwani family to demand ransom. While the negotiations were on and the police were simultaneously searching for the boy, the kidnappers, Irfan and Kallu, brutally murdered the boy after not receiving the demanded amount.

During the search, the police found a locked box, and upon breaking its lock, the police found Ayush’s dead body inside.

After this, the police intensified the search for the kidnappers and used technical surveillance to trace the WhatsApp number used by the kidnappers to make the ransom call. The police traced the location of the kidnappers and arrived at the spot to arrest them.

However, as the accused opened fire on the police team, the cops killed Irfan Ansari in an encounter, while a 70-year-old Sahve Iman has been arrested. Sahve Iman sustained a bullet injury in the leg.

Kallu alias Sahve Iman is reported to be a resident of Katra Chauraha, Karma, Ghurpur police station, while Irfan Ansari is from Katra Chauraha, Karma, Ghurpur Police Station.

The incident sparked panic and outrage in the area.