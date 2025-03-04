Saturday, June 7, 2025

UP: MLA spits Gutkha inside assembly, speaker says CCTV footage shows which MLA, and he needs to pay for the carpet

Inside the Uttar Pradesh assembly, an MLA reportedly spoiled the carpet by spitting Gutkha there. Speaker Satish Mahana showed displeasure at the uncivilised behaviour and stated that the MLA who has done the act needs to come meet him and pay for the replacement of the carpet.

The speaker was seen getting maintenance staff to clean the carpet. He was seen telling his staff and other MLAs that it is a disgraceful behaviour to spit Gutkha inside the state assembly and the property belongs to the people, not anybody in particular.

Speaker Mahana further stated that he knows which MLA has done this, and he has seen the CCTV footage too. He stated that the MLA who did the act should immediately come to meet him and pay for the replacement of the carpet.

The speaker even raised the matter to the assembly officially. Addressing the MLAs, he stated that it is a shameful behaviour and the concerned MLA should change his uncivilised habits.

