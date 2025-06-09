UP: Mubasmeer pretends to be Sachin and traps a Hindu girl on Instagram, forcing her to convert after she got pregnant

A case of love jihad has come to light from Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. Mubasmeer befriended a Hindu girl by posing as Sachin on Instagram. Later, both of them got married in a temple. After the girl got pregnant, Mubasmeer started pressurising her to convert. The victim has now filed a complaint against him.

The girl lives in Anil Bhati Colony of Gautam Buddha Nagar. According to the victim, Mubasmeer created a fake account on Instagram by the name of Sachin and started befriending girls. The victim said that he has already converted three girls after marrying them. Mubasmeer has also married a Muslim girl.

According to the victim, on 4 June 2020, both of them got married in Hanuman temple in Noida. When he pressured the victim to convert after she got pregnant, she came to know the truth.

Apart from the local police, the victim has also informed the UP Women’s Commission and CM Yogi Adityanath about the matter.

According to the local SSP, a case has been registered against Mubasmeer on the complaint of the victim and the search for the accused is on.