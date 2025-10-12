US: 3 mass shooting incidents rock Mississippi, 18-year-old suspect kills 8 people and injures several others, arrested

Around 8 people were killed and 18 were injured in three separate incidents of shootings in three towns of Mississippi in the United States on Friday night (10th October) and early Saturday morning (11th October). Two of the shooting incidents happened in Heidelberg and Rolling Fork, and the third one, which is said to be the most fatal, took place in the Mississippi Delta town of Leland.

As per reports, six people died, and several others were injured in Leland, where a large gathering of people, celebrating homecoming weekend on Main Street, was targeted in the shooting. Two people were reportedly killed in the shooting in Heidelberg. The shootings occurred on high school campuses, which were hosting games. Those in critical condition were airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Centre in Jackson, while other injured were treated at the local hospitals. An inquiry was launched into the incidents by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Cornell White, the chief of police in Heidelberg, confirmed that the shooting happened at a school event in Jasper County, in which two people were killed. Whether the victims were students could not be confirmed. “Right now we’ve still got a subject at large, but I can’t give specifics,” White said on Saturday.

As the search for the culprits is going on, the authorities have reportedly arrested an 18-year-old suspect after he was declared a person of interest in connection with the shooting at Leland. The suspect has been identified as Tylar Jarod Goodloe. The authorities are investigating all three incidents of shooting and examining whether they are linked.

The rural area of Mississippi is said to have a strong gun culture. A June 2025 report from Johns Hopkins University reportedly said that the state had the highest gun death rate in the US in 2023. The law in Mississippi makes it easy to buy, own, and carry a gun, and it is among the 29 states in the US that allow carrying firearms without a permit.

Commenting on the shooting incidents, Brandon Taylor, the Leland School District board president, held the lenient gun laws in the state responsible for the incidents. “These high-powered guns are easier to get in the Delta than a job, that’s for damn sure,” said Taylor.