The US Department of State issued a statement on Saturday (18th October, local time), alerting about a possible ceasefire violation by the Islamic terrorist organisation Hamas in Gaza. The Department of State cited “credible reports” behind the claim of an upcoming “planned attack” by Hamas.

“The United States has informed the guarantor nations of the Gaza peace agreement of credible reports indicating an imminent ceasefire violation by Hamas against the people of Gaza,” read the statement by the Department of State. The Department said that the attack by Hamas would constitute a direct violation of the ceasefire agreement. “This planned attack against Palestinian civilians would constitute a direct and grave violation of the ceasefire agreement and undermine the significant progress achieved through mediation efforts,” the statement added, urging Hamas to uphold its obligations under the ceasefire.

The State Department warned Hamas that if it proceeds with the attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza. “Should Hamas proceed with this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire. The United States and the other guarantors remain resolute in our commitment to ensuring the safety of civilians, maintaining calm on the ground, and advancing peace and prosperity for the people of Gaza and the region as a whole,” forewarned the statement.

The statement comes after US President Donald Trump threatened Hamas, earlier this week, with consequences if it continued to kill people in Gaza. “If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Recently, Hamas released a video showing the public execution of purported “collaborators and outlaws”, who were blindfolded and made to sit on their knees before being shot by Hamas members.

Last week, an agreement was reached between Hamas and Israel on a phased ‘Peace Deal‘, which led to Israel withdrawing its forces from Gaza and Hamas, in return, releasing the hostages of the October 7 (2023) attack. The guarantors of the Peace Deal include the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey.