US embassy in Colombo warns American citizens not to travel to Arugam Bay, Sri Lanka, says tourist spots may be atatcked

The US Embassy in Colombo, Sri Lanka has issued an advisory asking their citizens not to travel to Arugam Bay area. The embassy advisory says that they have received a credible threat of attack on popular tourist spots in Arugam Bay.

“The Embassy received credible information warning of an attack targeting popular tourist locations in the Arugam Bay area. Due to the serious risk posed by this threat, the Embassy imposed a travel restriction on Embassy personnel for Arugam Bay effective immediately and until further notice”, the advisory reads.

“U.S. citizens are strongly urged to avoid the Arugam Bay area until further notice”, the advisory adds.

It has asked citizens to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to local authorities and always ensure to have some form of active communication available.