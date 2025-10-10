US govt targets Indian nationals and shipping companies, imposes sanctions for ‘facilitating’ Iranian oil and LPG exports

The United States has imposed new sanctions on several Indian nationals and companies, accusing them of helping Iran sell its oil and gas. Washington says these trades violate U.S. rules on Iran and also fund terrorism. The move comes as part of a broader effort to disrupt Iran’s energy exports and tighten control over international transactions linked to the country.

US sanctions Indian nationals for being involved in trading with the Iran energy sector: pic.twitter.com/gEMMEIVY5M — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) October 9, 2025

Among those targeted is Varun Pula, owner of Bertha Shipping Inc., who is accused of transporting nearly four million barrels of Iranian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to China through his ship, PAMIR. Another Indian, Iyappan Raja, who owns Evie Lines Inc., allegedly shipped over one million barrels of Iranian LPG to China using the vessel SAPPHIRE GAS.



Soniya Shrestha, owner of Vega Star Ship Management Pvt Ltd, is accused of moving Iranian gas to Pakistan. Meanwhile, Titan Seaways Ltd, which has operations linked to India and Liberia, allegedly shipped Iranian LPG to Bangladesh.

The sanctions are part of a wider U.S. crackdown targeting over 50 people, companies, and ships from multiple countries that are believed to be helping Iran sell its oil and gas around the world. U.S. officials say the money earned from these sales supports terrorist groups and the Iranian regime.

The U.S. Treasury Department said the action targets entities that have moved hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian oil and LPG to countries like China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the goal is to “dismantle key parts of Iran’s energy export machine” and cut off cash that fuels Iran’s activities.

The sanctions also affect companies in China, Hong Kong, the UAE, and Singapore, which are part of what the U.S. calls Iran’s “shadow fleet” ships used to secretly move oil and hide its origin. These companies and ships are now blocked from doing any business with U.S. firms, and their assets in the United States will be frozen.

The U.S. Treasury warned that financial institutions or other companies that do business with these sanctioned entities could face penalties. Officials emphasized that the move is not just about punishment but also about pressuring individuals and companies to stop supporting Iran’s oil trade and funding of terrorism.

This latest move is evidence of the United States’ increasing focus on shutting down Iran’s global oil network, whereas Indian companies and individuals have had stringent restrictions imposed upon them when it comes to international trade and financial transactions.