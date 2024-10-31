US Govt, which burned bridges with India over Khalistani terrorist Pannun who threatens Hindus, plays ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’ in White House on Diwali

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, White House, official residence of United States President played ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’ ahead of the holy Hindu festival. Gita Gopinath, the first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), took to X to share the video of the White House military band playing the Hindu aarti.

“Wonderful to hear the White House military band play Om Jai Jagdeesh Hare for Diwali. Happy Diwali,” Gita Gopinath wrote on X while sharing the video. Gopinath had attended the Diwali celebrations at the White House hosted by US President Joe Biden on October 27.

Wonderful to hear the White House military band play Om Jai Jagdeesh Hare for Diwali. Happy Diwali 🪔 pic.twitter.com/lJwOrCOVpo — Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) October 31, 2024

Notably, United States has been defending Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s “right to free speech” as he threatens Hindus living in North America, and also regularly threatens to bomb Indian flights.

Along with US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti’s ridiculous dance on the occasion of Diwali, many see this as a token gesture by the White House while they protect the Khalistani terrorist threatening to break India.