US news presenter Jon Stewart smashes a mug in frustration on live TV, injures own hand while ranting against DOGE

Jon Stewart, the host of The Daily Show in the USA injured his hand on live TV on 24 February, when he angrily smashed a mug placed before him in frustration. Stewart was passionately ranting against the Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE, working under Elon Musk with the Trump administration.

SEE IT: Jon Stewart cuts his hand after smashing a mug in fiery anti-DOGE rant. pic.twitter.com/KBU3TJ7ao9 — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) February 26, 2025

Stewart was claiming that DOGE is ‘targeting’ federal workers and basic services while allegedly ignoring big government handouts, often billions of dollars in subsidy given to the large corporations like pharma industry.

The mug was placed before Stewart as a prop in the show. The mug had a printed slogan, ‘World’s Most Dad’, as a sly reference to Elon Musk for his many children he has fathered with multiple women.

Stewart slammed the mug down hard in a passionate outburst, smashing it and badly injuring his hand.