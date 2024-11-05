US Presidential elections: Polling day begins as people of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, cast their votes

The much awaited election day in the US Presidential elections is finally upon us. The voters of the tiny village of Dixville Notch in New Hampshire were the first ones to cast their votes at midnight as per tradition. The votes in the hamlet were tied, reflecting the overall closeness of these elections.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump both got 3 votes each in this village which always kicks off the election day in the United States.

The face-off between Democrat Kamala Harris (the incumbent Vice-President), and Republican Donald Trump (Former President) is finally set to come to an end after a long and brutal election campaign.

The election campaign saw Democrats replace their nominated candidate, the current President, Joe Biden, and also saw the challenger Donald Trump survive an assassination attempt.