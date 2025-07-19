US probe agency calls media reports on Air India plane crash “premature and speculative”

The head of the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has said that media reports on the Air India Boeing-Dreamliner crash are speculative in nature and it is too early to say anything. The media reports were trying to blame the pilot that they may have moved switches that control the flow of fuel to the engines.

The statement from NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy read, ““Recent media reports on the Air India 171 crash are premature and speculative. India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau just released its preliminary report. Investigations of this magnitude take time. We fully support the AAIB’s public appeal, which was released Thursday, and will continue to support its ongoing investigation. All investigative questions should be addressed to the AAIB.”

Statement from NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy:

The Air India flight AI171 crashed in Ahmedabad shortly after take off, killing 241 people on board and 29 others on the ground.