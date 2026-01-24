US shooting: Indian woman, three relatives killed in family dispute in Georgia

A tragic shooting incident in the United States has left four people dead on Friday morning (23rd January), in what police believe was the result of a domestic dispute. The incident took place in Gwinnett County’s Lawrenceville area, near Atlanta, and has shocked the local Indian-origin community after it emerged that one of the victims was an Indian national.

While information regarding the identity of those affected has not been released officially by local law enforcement officials. But in a statement released by the Consulate General of India, Atlanta Office, it has been mentioned that at least in one instance, the victim was an Indian citizen to whom all necessary assistance was being provided.

An Indian national was among four people killed on Friday morning after an alleged family dispute escalated into a shooting at a residence in #Lawrenceville, in the US state of #Georgia, authorities said.



More details🔗https://t.co/Q1Jrvd9yuX pic.twitter.com/bWCF4QbHXf — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) January 24, 2026

Victims identified, suspect arrested

Police identified the suspected shooter as 51-year-old Vijay Kumar. His wife, 43-year-old Meemu Dogra, was also among the four people killed. The other victims were identified as Gourav Kumar, 33; Nidhi, 37; and Harish, 38, all of whom, from the information revealed from their names, seem to have Indian origin, but this information has only been confirmed regarding one of the victims.

According to investigators, “Vijay Kumar and wife resided in Atlanta, and the family had travelled to the home of their relatives on Brook Ivy Court in Lawrenceville with their12-year-old child.” Also, “Gourav, Nidhi, and Harish resided at home and had two young kids, ages 7 and 9 years old.”

The police investigation revealed that Vijay Kumar and his wife argued before leaving their Atlanta residence. But what actually transpired upon their arrival at the relatives’ residence remains unknown. However, it is speculated that a family dispute prompted the shooting.

Gwinnett County Police said that there are no other suspects involved in the case. “The motive appears to be domestic-related, but the investigation is ongoing,” police said.

When officers reached the scene, they found three children, aged 12, 7 and 9, hiding inside a closet. Police said the children had hidden themselves out of fear and to stay safe during the incident.

It was the suspect’s 12-year-old child who managed to call 911, prompting police to rush to the location. By the time officers arrived, four people had already been shot dead.