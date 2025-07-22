US to exit UNESCO again over ‘anti-Israel bias and ‘woke agenda’

In a move stirring global attention, the United States has announced its decision to withdraw from UNESCO for the third time, citing the agency’s alleged anti-Israel bias and promotion of “woke, divisive” causes. White House deputy spokesperson Anna Kelly confirmed to the New York Post that former President Donald Trump, now back in office, made the decision, claiming UNESCO’s agenda clashes with the commonsense values Americans voted for.

The U.N. cultural agency, headquartered in Paris, had only recently welcomed the U.S. back in 2023 after a five-year hiatus initiated during Trump’s first term. The rejoining was led by the Biden administration. Now, just two years later, the cycle reverses again.

While UNESCO and the White House have not yet issued official statements, the exit is slated to take effect by December 2026. The move raises concerns about America’s future engagement in global cultural and scientific cooperation.