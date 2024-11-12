US: Tulsi Gabbard expresses interest in joining Trump administration, says will be happy to help prevent World War 3

On Monday (11th November), popular Republican Party leader Tulsi Gabbard expressed interest in joining the administration of President-elect Donald Trump and preventing World War 3 and nuclear war.

While speaking to News Nation, she said, “President Trump is going through, and I know this is how he s spending a lot of his time right now, looking at making decisions about who he wants to serve on his team and in his cabinet.”

“If there is any way that I can help achieve the goal and objective of preventing World War 3 and nuclear war, of course, I would d be honoured to serve,” Tulsi Gabbard was heard saying.

🇺🇸TULSI: I AM HERE TO HELP PREVENT WORLD WAR 3



“What is your attitude towards being a member of the Trump administration?”



A Hindu by Faith, Tulsi Gabbard served as the House Representative for Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district between 2013 and 2021.

She was part of the transition team of the Trump campaign in the run-up to the US Presidential election.