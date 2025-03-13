USA: House Republicans preparing proposal to ban Chinese students from US study visas

Some House Republicans in the USA are trying to pass legislation to ban Chinese students from studying in the USA, as per a report in Fox News.

Riley Moore, the Republican Congressman from West Virginia is expected to introduce a bill named ‘Stop Chinese Communist Prying by Vindicating Intellectual Safeguards in Academia Act’, or the Stop CCP VISAs Act on Friday, Fox reported.

Currently the bill is being circulated for support from other law makers. So far, Andy Ogles (Tennessee), Scott Perry(Pennsylvania) and Brandon Gill (Texas) are expected to support the bill.

Moore has stated that every year, the US government is allowing over 300,000 Chinese students to study in the country, essentially allowing CCP affiliates to have access to the military facilities and steal intellectual property. He added that the student visas to Chinese nationals is a matter of national security.

He cited an incident where 5 Chinese nationals on student visas were caught clicking ohotographs of a joint military exercise between USA and Taiwan