Donald Trump climbs down from his posturing against India? Talks about ‘friendship’ with PM Modi, gets a response after weeks of being ghosted

On the 6th of September, US President Donald Trump extended an olive branch to India by declaring in a press conference that PM Narendra Modi has always been a good friend and that he is a great Prime Minister. He also claimed that there was no serious strain between India and the United States. Speaking to the media, Trump stressed that India-US relations remain “a very special relationship”.

At the White House, US President Donald Trump made the following significant statements on the India-US relationship:



"I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great Prime Minister”



"India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to worry about"

Trump responded to a question about whether he was ready to reset relations with India, Trump responded confidently, “I always will. I’ll always be friends with (PM) Modi. He’s a great Prime Minister. I’ll always be friends, but I just don’t like what he is doing at this particular moment.” Responding to a question on his post on India, US President Donald Trump said, “I have been disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia. And I let them know that, I put a very high tariff – 50% on India. I get along very well with (Indian PM) Modi as you know, he was here a couple of months ago, we went to the Rose Garden… We had a news conference…”

After imposing a massive 50% tariff on India, this seems to be Trump’s first climb down. For weeks, those in his inner circle, like Peter Navarro, Trump’s senior counselor for trade and manufacturing, antagonising India with inane rants.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained studious silence and has refrained from responsing to Trump’s rants for weeks, however, after Trump’s recent climbdown, Modi took to X (previously Twitter), to respond to the recent statement. “Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership”, Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.

It is pertinent to note that Donald Trump has been facing substantial backlash for his tariff politics. American media and commentators have called Trump out for being reckless and alienating India.

This statement by Trump is being seen by many observers as an olive branch after his approval ratings have hit rock bottom post the meeting between Putin, Xi Jinping and PM Modi at the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation).