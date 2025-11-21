USA: Millions of dollars in taxpayers’ money sent back to Somalia to fund Al Qaeda-linked terror outfit Al Shabaab, says report

An investigative report has revealed that in the US state of Minnesota, millions of dollars in welfare funds have been sent back to Somalia to fund terrorist organisations like Al Shabaab. A report in the City Journal has detailed how welfare dollars have been stolen by fraud schemes, and particularly the Somali community has been utilised to channel millions of dollars back to Somalia, to fund terror organisations.

The report cites the $250 million Feeding Our Future scandal, where, between 2020 and 2022, nonprofit organisations fabricated meal claims for children during COVID. Over 70 indictments and dozens of guilty pleas have so far been registered in the case.

“The largest funder of Al-Shabaab is the Minnesota taxpayer.”



Shocking Fraud uncovered in Minnesota under the watch of Democrat Governor Tim Walz where Somalis are sending millions in taxpayer dollars to terror group Al-Shabaab:



Recently, the report says, welfare schemes like the Medicaid programs, Housing Stabilisation Services and autism services have been misused by hundreds of fake providers, fraudulent diagnoses and kickbacks to siphon millions of dollars through elaborate channels.

The City Journal has cited sources in Federal counter-terrorism units validating the claims, and affirm that millions of taxpayers dollars in Minnesota are being sent back through Hawala networks to Somalia, where terror organisations like Al Shabaab profit from it, either by charging direct cuts, or by extortion. Citing one Federal source, the report states, “The largest funder of Al-Shabaab is the Minnesota taxpayer.”

US political experts have blamed the Democrat regime of Governor Tim Walz and fear of racism allegations behind these fraud schemes going on unstopped.

In August this year, Minnesota’s Department of Human Services moved to terminate the welfare program ‘Housing Stabilisation Scheme’, after reporting that over 77 payments to providers had been terminated in a year because of ‘credible allegations of fraud’. Many of them were members of the Somali community in Minnesota.

A BBC report in 2020 mentions that in Somalia, Al Shabaab collects more revenue than Somali government.