Saturday, November 9, 2024

West Bengal: BJP leader Prithviraj Naskar found dead, party chief Sukanta Majumdar accuses TMC of murder

On Friday (8th November) night, the bloodied, lifeless body of a BJP leader was found at the party office in Ushti town in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

As per reports, the deceased was identified as Prithviraj Naskar. He had been missing since 5th November this year. Naskar was the social media convenor of the BJP’s Mathurapur unit.

Following the discovery of his dead body, the BJP’s leader family members and the police rushed to the scene. Naskar’s body was sent to the police morgue at Diamond Harbour.

In the meantime, a photo of the deceased BJP leader greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also surfaced on social media.

BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar has accused the TMC of killing Prithviraj Naskar at the BJP office. He stated that the deceased was subjected to unspeakable torture before his murder.

“Even though his family asked the police for help several times, Mamata Banerjee’s police administration remained completely inactive,” Majumdar emphasised.

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com