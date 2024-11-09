West Bengal: BJP leader Prithviraj Naskar found dead, party chief Sukanta Majumdar accuses TMC of murder

On Friday (8th November) night, the bloodied, lifeless body of a BJP leader was found at the party office in Ushti town in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

As per reports, the deceased was identified as Prithviraj Naskar. He had been missing since 5th November this year. Naskar was the social media convenor of the BJP’s Mathurapur unit.

Following the discovery of his dead body, the BJP’s leader family members and the police rushed to the scene. Naskar’s body was sent to the police morgue at Diamond Harbour.

An active soldier of the Bharatiya Janata Party has once again been martyred in the fight against the miscreants to save West Bengal.

The frozen body of social media convenor of Mathurapur organizational district Prithviraj Naskar was recovered from inside the party office in… pic.twitter.com/RzU26HPu25 — Amit Thakur 🇮🇳 (@Amit_Thakur_BJP) November 9, 2024

In the meantime, a photo of the deceased BJP leader greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also surfaced on social media.

BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar has accused the TMC of killing Prithviraj Naskar at the BJP office. He stated that the deceased was subjected to unspeakable torture before his murder.

পশ্চিমবঙ্গকে রক্ষার তাগিদে দুর্বৃত্তদের বিরুদ্ধে লড়াইয়ে আবার শহীদ হলেন ভারতীয় জনতা পার্টির একজন সক্রিয় সৈনিক। তিনদিন নিখোঁজ থাকার পর আজ মথুরাপুর সাংগঠনিক জেলার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়া কনভেনর পৃথ্বীরাজ নস্করের নিথর দেহ উদ্ধার হয়েছে মন্দিরবাজারের দলীয় কার্যালয়ের ভিতর থেকে। কয়েকদিন… pic.twitter.com/9usI7au7WU — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) November 9, 2024

“Even though his family asked the police for help several times, Mamata Banerjee’s police administration remained completely inactive,” Majumdar emphasised.