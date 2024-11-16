Saturday, November 16, 2024

Uttar Pradesh: Bike collision sparks violence in Mau, rioters attack police and destroy vehicles

On Friday (15th November) evening, chaos broke out in Mau in Uttar Pradesh after two bikes collided, sparking large-scale violence by the 2 sides.

According to reports, the situation soon escalated and the rioters resorted to pelting stones at the police and destroying 2 vehicles. Several cops including CO Dinesh Dutt Mishra and SHO Rajkumar Singh were injured in the attack.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention. A large contingent of police was deployed to pacify the situation.


While speaking about the matter, Mau ASP Mahesh Singh Attri informed, “Two bikes collided, leading to a heated argument and injuries on both sides. Some people threw stones at the scene, and others blocked roads.”

“We’ve spoken to residents, and they agreed to clear the roads. Further action will be based on filed complaints,” he added.

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com