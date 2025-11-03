On 2nd November, Sant Kabir Nagar Police in Uttar Pradesh booked Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan, a British citizen, for collecting foreign funds for madarsas without permission and misusing foreign currency. The case has been registered at Khalilabad Police Station following a recommendation from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Varanasi. The ATS investigation found that the Maulana had illegally raised funds abroad and used them to run madarsas and NGOs in India.

Accused allegedly operated without permission and promoted religious radicalisation

According to officials, the Maulana, originally from Deoria Lala, Chaikala in Sant Kabir Nagar, worked as an Aaliya teacher in a government-aided madrasa in Azamgarh. Between 2007 and 2017, he lived in the United Kingdom without permission from Indian authorities. In 2013, he acquired British citizenship. Upon his return, he founded Madarsa Kulliyatul Banatir Rajviya Niswan in Khalilabad in 2017. As of now, the Maulana has been residing in the UK for the past two years.

The ATS inquiry revealed that the Maulana collected funds from foreign organisations and individuals. The money was then channelled to Indian madarsas through various intermediaries, allegedly taking commissions. He also established two NGOs, Kulliyatul Banatir Rajviya Educational and Welfare Society and Raza Foundation, to facilitate foreign funding.

The investigation indicated that he delivered religious lectures both online and offline. He has been in touch with radicals in Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir to promote Islamic activities in India. Several of the individuals with whom he is in contact are under investigation.

ATS recommends cancellation of madrasa and NGO recognition

In its 25th March 2025 report, ATS Varanasi recommended that the recognition of the two madarsas and NGOs linked to the Maulana be revoked. The registrar of the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Council instructed district authorities to act on the recommendation. Earlier, his madrasa was seized after the UP government acted against illegal madarsas in the state. Registration of both of his NGOs has been cancelled.

Subsequently, District Minority Welfare Officer Praveen Kumar Mishra filed a formal complaint, leading to the registration of a case.

Case filed under foreign exchange and criminal laws

Khalilabad Station House Officer Pankaj Kumar Pandey confirmed that a case has been lodged against the former madrasa manager under Section 13 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, and Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The investigation is underway.

Authorities said the case involves not only financial irregularities but also potential links to activities aimed at spreading religious radicalisation. Legal proceedings and further scrutiny of Khan’s organisations are expected to follow.